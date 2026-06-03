Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can jump right into the NBA Finals action with Novig promo code WTOP50 and unlock $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By activating the latest Novig promo code, users who make a $5 purchase within the platform will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This welcome bonus can be applied directly to the Spurs-Knicks playoff matchup, as well as any other NBA, NHL, or MLB games on the schedule this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

First-time customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup can take advantage of an excellent introductory offer. Exclusively available to new Novig users, the latest Novig promo code unlocks $50 in Novig coins simply by making a $5 spend on the platform.

Once your new account is successfully registered and your qualifying $5 spend is complete, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account. You can instantly use these Novig coins to make your predictions on this pivotal postseason clash between the Spurs and Knicks, or apply them toward any other prediction markets across the upcoming sports schedule.

Game 1 NBA Finals Preview

Team Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs -4.5 Over 218.5 New York Knicks +4.5 Under 218.5

New York Knicks +4.5 The Knicks present exceptional value against the spread. New York has been a covering machine following a victory, going an impressive 9-1 against the spread after a win over their last 10 games. Furthermore, the Spurs have struggled historically in this specific matchup, sitting at 0-3 against the spread versus the Knicks over their last three meetings.

Under 218.5 While the over has hit in four of New York’s last five games, a deeper situational trend points toward the Under. When facing top-10 scoring defenses, the over has only hit in one of the Knicks’ last six games. With two high-performing teams squaring off in the postseason, expect a tighter, more defensive battle.

If your focus extends beyond the basketball court, Novig also features comprehensive prediction markets for the NHL and MLB. Your welcome bonus is fully applicable to any hockey or baseball matchups on the schedule this week, allowing you to diversify your predictions across multiple sports.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to activate your Novig promo: