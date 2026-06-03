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Nigerian court sentences 4 men to death for killing worshippers in 2022 Catholic church attack

By WTOP Staff

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A federal court in Nigeria on Wednesday sentenced four gunmen to death in the killing of at least 50 people during a 2022 attack on a church in a southwestern part of the country.

Children were among those killed in the assault just as Mass was ending at the St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo in Ondo state on June 5, 2022. Scores of people also were wounded, overwhelming hospital workers.

The four men were convicted of terrorism charges. A fifth defendant was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Prosecutors said the defendants were members of the al-Shabab militant group and operated from a cell in Kogi state in north-central Nigeria, about 200 kilometers from the country’s capital.

In April, Nigeria convicted more than 300 terrorism suspects in a mass trial that spanned four days.

Nigeria faces a complex security crisis, especially in the north, where an insurgency has simmered for more than a decade and where armed groups carry out kidnappings for ransom.

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group and known as Islamic State West Africa Province. There is also the IS-linked Lakurawa group operating in communities in the northwestern part of the country that borders Niger Republic.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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