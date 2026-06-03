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Netskope: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company that specializes in networks for midsized companies posted revenue of $201.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Netskope expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $213 million to $215 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Netskope expects a full-year loss of 18 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $879 million to $883 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTSK

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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