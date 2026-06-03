Minnesota faces Golden State following Williams’ 30-point showing

Golden State Valkyries (6-3, 3-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-2, 3-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Golden State Valkyries after Courtney Williams scored 30 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 111-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Minnesota finished 20-4 in Western Conference action and 20-2 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx gave up 76.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Golden State finished 23-21 overall and 9-15 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.