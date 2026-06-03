Minimed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Minimed Group Inc. (MMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $183 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Northridge, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The developer and maker of diabetes medical devices posted revenue of $837 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $331 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMED