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Minimed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Minimed Group Inc. (MMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $183 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Northridge, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The developer and maker of diabetes medical devices posted revenue of $837 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $331 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMED

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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