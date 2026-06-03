Mets option Jonah Tong to Triple-A, recall Joey Gerber from Syracuse to refresh bullpen

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Mets optioned right-hander Jonah Tong to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday before their series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Righty Joey Gerber was recalled from Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Tong, the No. 35 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s rankings and second in the Mets organization, pitched 3 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 8-3 loss, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two.

Tong, 22, appeared in three games this season as a bulk reliever after being called up May 22. In 10 innings, he posted a 3.60 ERA with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

“He’s too talented. We need to see consistency with him throwing strikes,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday.

He didn’t allow an earned run in his first two outings, but command issues have been a problem for the hard-throwing right-hander.

“We need him,” Mendoza said. “He’s got to go down there and continue to develop.”

Gerber gives the Mets a fresh arm in the bullpen after they used six pitchers in Monday’s 3-2 extra-inning loss and four in Tuesday’s game. The Mets have played 12 extra-inning games this season, the most in the majors.

Gerber has made one appearance for the Mets this season, allowing two hits and no runs over two innings on April 13. He struck out five batters.

The Mets currently have three pitchers locked into starting roles: Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. Tong, David Patterson and Sean Manaea have been working in bulk relief roles.

Manaea pitched well Monday after relieving Austin Warren in the second inning, allowing one run on one hit over five innings. With his velocity down in spring training this year, Manaea failed to earn a rotation spot and was placed in the bullpen.

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