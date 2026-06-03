Marsh leads Phillies against the Padres following 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (32-27, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (3-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 1.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -218, Padres +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Padres on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has a 31-29 record overall and a 15-16 record in home games. The Phillies have a 21-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 32-27 overall and 16-11 on the road. The Padres are 20-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 RBIs while hitting .231 for the Phillies. Marsh is 12 for 31 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 5 for 36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .190 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.