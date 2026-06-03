Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Prediction Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Kalshi promo code WTOP to qualify for a $10 bonus ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 1 in the NBA Finals. Click here to start the registration process.

This introductory offer awards users a $10 sign-up bonus that is fully unlocked after making just $10 in trades on the prediction platform. Whether you are looking to trade on the outcome of this specific matchup between the Knicks and Spurs or want to participate in prediction markets for any other games scheduled for this week and this current round of the playoffs, this bonus provides a clear path to jump into the action on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Welcome Bonus

Before the New York Knicks tip off against the San Antonio Spurs, check out the details for the latest Kalshi sign-up offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

For fans looking to get in on the action for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, this promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers. Eligible users who are at least 18 years old and located in any of the 50 U.S. states can capitalize on this offer to secure a $10 sign-up bonus.

To claim this bonus ahead of the June 3 tip-off, simply create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus will be completely unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting specific outcomes for this NBA Postseason clash or exploring other markets, this straightforward requirement makes it easy for first-time traders to get started.

Knicks vs. Spurs Probability Preview

Team Market Probability San Antonio Spurs 64% New York Knicks 37%

When evaluating which team might offer the best trading value, key postseason trends point to a highly competitive matchup. Throughout the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks have been a dominant two-way force. Meanwhile, the Spurs bring strong production of their own to their home court. Even though San Antonio is currently projected as the favorite by the market, New York’s overall postseason efficiency suggests that backing them could offer substantial value for traders.

Kalshi prediction markets are also not limited to professional basketball. Traders can take positions on upcoming NHL playoff series or daily MLB matchups, providing a diverse array of markets to help you reach your initial trading threshold.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $10 sign-up bonus before the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs take the court is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Supply the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the Kalshi platform. You do not need to place a single $10 trade; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades will satisfy the requirement and make your $10 sign-up bonus available.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your bonus funds will be unlocked and ready to use on any available prediction markets.