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Indiana hosts Atlanta after Howard’s 36-point performance

By WTOP Staff

Atlanta Dream (6-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Indiana Fever after Rhyne Howard’s 36-point outing in the Dream’s 91-75 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana finished 13-9 at home and 13-8 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Fever averaged 84.9 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta went 15-6 in Eastern Conference action and 30-14 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Dream allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
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