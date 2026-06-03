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Giants reliever Matt Gage goes on injured list with right knee inflammation

By WTOP Staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-handed reliever Matt Gage has gone on the injured list with right knee inflammation.

The Giants recalled right-hander Dylan Smith from Triple-A Sacramento while placing Gage on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday.

Gage has made 29 appearances to lead all Giants pitchers. He owns a 4-1 record with one save and a 2.63 ERA.

“Little bit of knee tenderness, I think specifically kind of stemming between his quad and the knee,” San Francisco manager Tony Vitello said before the Giants’ 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “He’d been battling that for a while. If you know him, he’s kind of been through everything you can to get into the big leagues, and obviously doesn’t want any time down. He has fought through it, but good to come forward with that information because obviously when he’s at his best, he’s one of our best guys. But he’s got to get past that.”

Vitello didn’t have an estimate on how long it might take for Gage to return.

Smith made one appearance for San Francisco earlier this season and allowed no runs in two-thirds of an inning. He has gone 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA and one save in 15 games for Sacramento.

Last season, Smith went 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in seven games with the Detroit Tigers.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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