Giants’ Logan Webb carries no-hitter into 7th inning of 1-0 victory over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb hadn’t been pitching up to his expectations this season.

The two-time All-Star changed that in a big way Wednesday night, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Webb allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one, leaving the game after he finished the seventh.

“I feel like I’ve not led the right way, just in my performance,” Webb said. “To be able to get healthy, feel better and throw the way I feel like I should throw every time, it was nice today. It was fun.”

Webb was making his second start since coming off the injured list after missing over three weeks with bursitis in his right knee. In his first start back, Webb allowed one run, three hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings of an 8-6 loss at Colorado.

“In Colorado, the stuff was so good, but it was erratic at times,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said. “He was in the zone and then out of the zone. It wasn’t like he was wild by any means, but the times when he was out of the zone, they resulted in walks.”

That wasn’t a problem Wednesday.

Webb didn’t allow a baserunner until Sal Frelick led off the sixth by walking on a 3-2 pitch that missed high. The only hit he gave up was Brice Turang’s single to left with one out in the seventh.

“He was incredible,” Giants catcher Daniel Susac said. “Not just in and out but up and down. Just pretty much anywhere he wanted all night. Even the misses were being set up for other pitches. It was really good. It was really impressive.”

Webb said he started thinking about the possibility of a no-hitter around the fifth inning.

“There’s a lot of voices going on in my head and I was like, ‘You have a no-hitter. You have a no-hitter,’” Webb said. “I know there’s like a jinx thing, but I was already saying all that anyways.”

Turang’s soft liner just eluded the grasp of third baseman Matt Chapman before going into left field.

Turang also was the closest Brewer to getting a hit in the first six innings when he grounded to third to close the fourth. Chapman went a few steps to his right to backhand the ball before throwing to first.

Webb retired William Contreras and Jake Bauers to strand Turang at first. The only Brewer to get into scoring position against Webb was Frelick, who advanced to third on a pair of grounders before Christian Yelich grounded out to end the inning.

Webb (3-4) threw 95 pitches and lowered his ERA from 5.06 to 4.25. He is 5-0 against the Brewers in his career, allowing 10 earned runs over 50 1/3 innings.

“I got like one pitch over the heart of the plate and that was about it,” Turang said. “When you’ve got command and (are) moving it like he is, it’s tough.”

The Giants nearly wasted Webb’s brilliant performance.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth before Keaton Winn came out of the bullpen and got Gary Sánchez to ground into a double play.

In the ninth, Yelich hit a leadoff double and was on third with one out and two of the Brewers’ best hitters coming to the plate. Winn responded by retiring Turang and William Contreras to earn his first save since 2023 as the struggling Giants finally had reason to celebrate.

“That was fun,” Webb said. “It was a fun game.”

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