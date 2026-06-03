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Germany seizes tons of cocaine and suspects are arrested in Spain

By WTOP Staff

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Wednesday they have seized more than 8 metric tons of cocaine from a container that was supposed to be carrying cacao beans, and two suspects were later arrested in Spain.

German customs investigators put the street value of the cocaine seized in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven at about 500 million euros ($582 million).

The drugs were seized on Feb. 9. The arrests were made in El Ejido, in the Spanish province of Almería, on May 14.

The container had arrived from West Africa and was destined for Spain, investigators said in a statement. Instead of cacao beans, officials found more than 400 packets wrapped in black foil, each containing about 20 blocks of compressed cocaine.

The shipment was destroyed in Germany before the container was sent on its way to Barcelona. Investigators identified two suspected organizers of the shipment and arrested them during a handover of the container.

One of them, the manager of an import company, has been linked to a previous cocaine shipment by Spanish customs, the statement said. The pair could face prison sentences in Spain if tried and convicted.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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