Garth Brooks, dog-friendly fun and military tributes in store for National Archives Festival

Have you heard that America is celebrating the heck out of its birthday? Because America is celebrating the heck out of its birthday.

The National Archives Foundation is marking America’s upcoming 250th anniversary with a three-day Spirit of Independence Festival in D.C., featuring music, food, family activities, military tributes — and even a patriotic celebration for dogs.

They’re all very good boys.

The festival runs Thursday through Saturday at the National Archives, where the original Declaration of Independence is on display.

The celebration begins Thursday with “An Evening with Garth Brooks,” an intimate reception and performance by the country music star.

On Friday, the festival opens to the public with the free “Stars & Stories Fest” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include historical reenactors, Disney music, ancestry activities, digital experiences and face painting. NBC Washington host Tommy McFly will emcee.

Friday evening brings “Taste of America,” a ticketed benefit experience celebrating culinary traditions from across the country.

The event will feature tastings led by award-winning chefs, specialty drinks with and without alcohol, and DJ music. LP O’Brien, a D.C.-based beverage entrepreneur and winner of Netflix’s “Drink Masters,” will emcee.

Saturday’s events include two free daytime programs.

And this is something to howl about.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the National Archives lawn will host “Yappy Hour,” a dog-friendly celebration with music, pet caricatures, face painting, selfie stations, giveaways and a Patriotic Pooch Contest. Dogs must have proof of a current rabies vaccination.

Also Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Salute to Service” will honor the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army and Navy, along with the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. Visitors can hear military bands, step inside a Vietnam War-era Army helicopter and take part in hands-on activities tied to military history preserved in the National Archives.

The festival ends Saturday night with the “One Nation, Many Stories Gala,” a black-tie optional event with documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter and history teacher and social media influencer Lauren Cella.

Guests will also have the chance to see the original Declaration of Independence and eat dinner outside the National Archives.

Road closures

You probably saw this coming. Yes, there will be road closures.

According to D.C. police, these streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Thursday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. through Monday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

This road will be closed to vehicles from Sunday, May 31, at 12:01 a.m. through Monday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

Police said there could be intermittent closures for public safety from Thursday, June 4, through Saturday, June 6:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 7th Street NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW

More information on the festival is online.