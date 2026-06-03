French Open Results

Wednesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €28,900,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Flavio Cobolli (10), Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Anna Kalinskaya (22), Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Diana Shnaider (25), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-3, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Quentin Halys, France, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and En-Shuo Liang, Taiwan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (13), China, 6-4, 6-4.
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (2), Kazakhstan, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Evan King, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, walkover.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.
Evan King, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Asia Muhammad, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-5.