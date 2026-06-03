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French Open Results

By WTOP Staff

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €28,900,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Flavio Cobolli (10), Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Anna Kalinskaya (22), Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Diana Shnaider (25), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Quentin Halys, France, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and En-Shuo Liang, Taiwan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (13), China, 6-4, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (2), Kazakhstan, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Evan King, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Evan King, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Asia Muhammad, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-5.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
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