Ford recall for seat belt issue and a do-not-drive order for some Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles

FILE - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 F-series pickup truck on the lot of a Ford dealership Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file) FILE - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 F-series pickup truck on the lot of a Ford dealership Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file) Ford is recalling almost 420,000 vehicles because of a seat belt issue that may result in an injury if a crash occurs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a report Tuesday that the recall includes certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles with model years 2018 through 2022.

The issue involves seat belts that may lock inadvertently, not allowing them to retract or extend. The NHTSA report says a seat belt that doesn’t retract or extend may result in an injury if a crash happens. Individuals may also face injury in some instances if the seat belt retracts rapidly.

The recall replaces and expands on two previous NHTSA recalls. The report states that Ford Motor Co. is aware of two warranty claims and two field reports related to the latest recall. The company is also aware of one injury.

Vehicle owners will receive a notification in the mail about the recall. They can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have both front seat belt retractors inspected and to replace retractors involved in the recall for free.

Ford also issued a do-not-drive warning for thousands of Bronco Sport and Maverick due to problems with the vehicles’ suspension systems.

The NHTSA said that the front lower control arm ball joints may have been incorrectly installed or incorrectly repaired at an assembly plant, and the control arm could disconnect from the front wheel knuckle.

If a control arm detaches, it can cause a loss of control, increasing the chances of a crash.

The recall involves 4,600 Bronco Sport vehicles with model years 2021 through 2026 and Maverick vehicles with model years 2022 through 2026.

Dealers will inspect and repair the front lower control arm ball joints as necessary, for free.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 for more information about the recalls.