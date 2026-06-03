ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Secure $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA Finals Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP here to get in on a $1,000 bet reset for the NBA Finals within the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 theScore Bet Reset

ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified June 3

Available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this exclusive promotion is strictly for new theScore Bet customers. Getting started is incredibly straightforward, as no manual opt-in is required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—whether that means backing the San Antonio Spurs to defend home court or taking the points with the New York Knicks on the road. If your initial bet loses, the platform will refund 100% of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; any first bet amount up to that threshold will be fully matched in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

If your qualifying wager does fall short, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, the bonus is systematically distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. This fractional structure is highly advantageous, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple games or betting markets. Be mindful of the expiration window: once these bonus bets are credited to your account, they must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 With ESPN BET Promo Code

Before deploying your first wager to take advantage of the $1,000 Bet Reset, it is critical to evaluate the current betting lines. Here are the consensus odds for today’s matchup at the Frost Bank Center:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs -185 | New York Knicks +155

San Antonio Spurs -185 | New York Knicks +155 Spread: San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115) | New York Knicks +4.5 (-105)

San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115) | New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) Total: Over 218.5 (-115) | Under 218.5 (-105)

When parsing the statistics from the postseason to find a verifiable edge, the Knicks present a highly compelling case. Offensively, New York has operated as a juggernaut, outpacing the Spurs in points per game (119.9 vs. 115.3) and team offensive rating (121.2 vs. 113.7). The Knicks are also vastly more efficient shooting the basketball, boasting a 51.5% field goal percentage compared to San Antonio’s 46.9%, while converting an elite 40% of their attempts from beyond the arc (compared to the Spurs’ 36.5%).

Furthermore, New York controls the possession battle. The Knicks own a 55.9% total rebound percentage (besting the Spurs’ 52.7%) and an astronomical Net Rating of 19.5, comfortably eclipsing San Antonio’s solid 11.7 mark. While the Spurs are favored on their home floor, New York’s statistical dominance across these core metrics makes them a dangerous, high-value opponent to back on the spread or the moneyline.

Explore Today’s MLB Action

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, the ESPN BET promo code can also be applied to today’s Major League Baseball slate. If you prefer analyzing advanced baseball metrics like xwOBA and barrel rates over offensive ratings on the court, today’s schedule offers several premier matchups. You can deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset on top-tier games including:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Steps To Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer With theScore Bet

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset for today’s Spurs vs. Knicks game, or any MLB matchup, requires following a precise but straightforward process. Complete these steps to secure your welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Click here and initialize the registration process. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity—including your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up phase, ensure you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is fully verified, execute a qualifying deposit. Then, place your first real-money cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager settles as a win, you retain your original stake alongside standard cash profits. However, if your first bet loses, the platform will activate the Bet Reset, refunding your entire initial stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets for use on future matchups.