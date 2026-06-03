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Dutch court agrees to hear Greenpeace lawsuit against US energy company

By WTOP Staff

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Judges in Amsterdam handed Greenpeace a preliminary victory on Wednesday in an anti-intimidation court case, rejecting a request from fossil fuel pipeline company Energy Transfer to toss the complaint out.

The Dutch-based environmental organization filed a lawsuit last year to block a $345 million award stemming from protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. A jury in North Dakota found Greenpeace liable for millions in damages to Texas-based Energy Transfer.

In response, Greenpeace brought a case in the Amsterdam District Court, arguing the North Dakota lawsuit was abusive and damaged the organization’s reputation.

Energy Transfer has been engaging in “blatant attempts to silence free speech, erase Indigenous leadership of the Standing Rock movement, and punish solidarity with the ongoing, peaceful resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline,” Greenpeace’s executive director Mads Christensen, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pipeline company argued the Amsterdam court had no jurisdiction to hear the case, but judges found that as Greenpeace is headquartered in the Dutch capital, the proceedings could move forward.

In February, a North Dakota judge said he will order Greenpeace to pay damages, a figure the environmental group contends it cannot pay. Greenpeace says it will appeal that decision.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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