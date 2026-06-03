Drought watch issued for DC region despite dayslong rainfall

Even with days of downpour last month, a severe drought in the D.C. area hasn’t budged. The condition sparked the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to declare an indefinite drought watch Wednesday.

The nonprofit association that works with local governments in the District, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia said the watch applies to roughly six million residents.

“That’s a lot of showers every day and a lot of cars being washed,” said Clark Mercer, the association’s executive director. “Individual behavior can really help our water resources.”

Though officials said the water supply in the Potomac River is adequate for the time being, the council is asking residents to cut back on water usage indoors and outdoors:

Reduce showers to less than five minutes

Turn off the water while brushing teeth

Only wash full loads of dishes and clothes

Fix plumbing leaks, especially toilets and faucets

Monitor watering lawns, plants and shrubs

Sweep sidewalks and driveways instead of spraying them with water

Avoid washing vehicles or go to a commercial car wash that recycles water

The most recent drought watch ended last June and lasted for nearly a year.

This year, weather watchers tracked record-breaking high temperatures between March and April. During that time, the Potomac River reached a historic low based on 130 years of data, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

“As a region, we’re overly reliant on the Potomac River. Almost 80% of the region’s supply comes from that one source,” Mercer told WTOP. “We’re OK in terms of what’s being stored. But if this drought continues, then we’re not OK.”