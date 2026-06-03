Destination XL: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period.

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