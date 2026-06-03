DC United cancels Audi Field match vs. Ethiopia, citing Ebola precautions

D.C. United has canceled its matchup with Ethiopia’s national team in the District, the team wrote in a statement Tuesday, citing difficulties obtaining visas and increased precautions stemming from the Ebola outbreak.

It’s among the first U.S. sporting events to be called off as a side effect of the outbreak.

“D.C. United and the Ethiopian Federation place the highest priority on the health, safety, and well-being of the fans, players, staff, and local community,” D.C. United said. “The well-being of everyone involved remains our highest priority and will remain at the forefront of our efforts.”

The game, scheduled for July 11 at Audi Field, would have marked a third year of partnership between D.C. United and the Ethiopian Football Federation. United had faced the national team in an exhibition game last year, losing 3-0. In September 2024, Audi Field hosted two Ethiopian Premier League teams — Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC — for an exhibition game.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Union’s health agency, placed Ethiopia on a list of 10 countries where residents face the heightened risk of Ebola infection, as reported by Business Insider Africa.

Those who purchased tickets to this year’s game directly from D.C. United or Ticketmaster will automatically get their money back “within 3-7 business days,” the team said.