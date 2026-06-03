DC’s Audi Field to host the NWSL Championship once again

The premier championship match in the National Women’s Soccer League will once take place in the nation’s capital.

D.C.’s Audi Field will host the 2026 NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, marking the title game’s return to the East Coast.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Tickets will go on sale later in the summer. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the presale event on the league’s website.

A formal announcement with league officials, the Washington Spirit, D.C. United, and Events D.C. will be made at the Southwest venue Wednesday afternoon.

“Washington, D.C. has become one of the premier destinations for women’s soccer, with an incredibly engaged fan base, a vibrant soccer culture and a community that continues to champion the growth of our game,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

“As soccer captures the attention of fans across the country this year, the NWSL Championship will serve as a fitting culmination of a landmark year for our sport in the region.”

It will be the second time Audi Field hosted the NWSL championship. D.C. hosted the 2022 final, when over 17,000 fans witnessed the Portland Thorns defeat the Kansas City Current to capture the club’s third league title.

Along with hosting the championship game, D.C. will also host multiple events leading up to the match, including the 2026 NWSL Awards, the NWSL Skills Challenge, and a fan fest. More details on those events will be provided at a later date.

Audi Field — owned by Major League Soccer side D.C. United — has been the Washington Spirit’s full-time home stadium since 2023. Since the move, the Spirit have cultivated a consistent following and strong attendance, with the stadium affectionately referred to as “Rowdy Audi” during their matches.

This season, Washington has averaged 15,546 fans through five matches, including three sellouts. The Spirit currently sits in fourth place in the NWSL standings (6-2-3, 21 points) and will look to make its third consecutive NWSL championship.

“Audi Field is one of the best soccer atmospheres in the country, and DC shows up for women’s sports like few cities in the world,” Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone said in a statement. “A fan base this passionate deserves events like this.”