CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.16 to $1.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.88 to $4.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.96 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWD