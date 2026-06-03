Colombian presidential candidate de la Espriella thanks Trump for endorsing his campaign

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian lawyer and presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, who secured the most votes in the first round of Colombia’s elections, on Wednesday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for endorsing his campaign, in an election that serves as a litmus test as the region shifts towards the right.

Writing on the Truth Social platform the previous day, Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” for de la Espriella, calling him an “intelligent, strong and tough leader” who will take on a “radical leftist Marxist,” referring to progressive Iván Cepeda, in the June 21 runoff election.

He emphasized the importance of the elections for the two countries’ relationship.

“With my head held high and a heart full of patriotic gratitude, I receive your words and your steadfast support,” de la Espriella, known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” wrote on X. “Thank you, Mr. President!”

This is not the first time Trump has backed candidates in foreign elections, a practice that has drawn criticism from opponents who say the U.S. should not meddle in other countries’ domestic politics. Last year, Trump endorsed Honduras’ National Party presidential candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura, who went on to win. He also backed libertarian President Javier Milei in Argentina during legislative elections that proved critical to the leader’s political agenda.

Cepeda in comments to the press Wednesday denounced Trump’s remarks as having an “interventionist tone” and called on him to respect Colombia’s sovereignty.

Trump’s support in the Colombian presidential campaign underscores the current tension between Washington and Bogota as relations between the countries have grown strained under Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Sharp disagreements have emerged over migration, Israel’s military actions in Gaza and anti-narcotics strategies, particularly regarding the bombing of drug boats in the Caribbean.

Petro rejected Trump’s support for the conservative candidate and urged citizens to vote freely so as to “not become anyone’s slaves or colony.”

“When a country intervenes in the decisions of another country, freedom dies,” Petro wrote on X.

While the U.S. remains Colombia’s largest export market and was long considered Washington’s primary ally in the hemisphere, relations have cooled significantly under the current administration.

De la Espriella, who holds dual Colombian and U.S. citizenship, is a Trump supporter and a member of the Republican Party. With no prior experience in elected office, he secured 43.74% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, followed by Sen. Cepeda — an ally of Petro — with 40.90%, according to preliminary counts.

The candidate has said his views align with U.S. policies, particularly regarding the fight against narcotics. He has promised to eradicate thousands of hectares of coca leaf crops — the raw material for cocaine — and to halt the trafficking bound for the United States.

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