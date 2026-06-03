Caleb Williams strikes jump-throw pose for Madden NFL 27 cover

This image provided EA Sport shows Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on the cover of the Madden NFL 27 video game. (EA Sports via AP) This image provided EA Sport shows Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on the cover of the Madden NFL 27 video game. (EA Sports via AP) Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was announced Wednesday as EA Sports’ cover athlete for Madden NFL 27.

On the standard cover, Williams is depicted in a position similar to his pivotal, scrambling, fourth-and-8 jump pass to Rome Odunze in a stirring comeback victory over Green Bay in a wild-card playoff game on Jan. 10.

With his arm cocked to throw and his feet spread, Williams appears to soar above a silhouette of the Chicago skyline that is set against a blue backdrop.

The deluxe edition features a tight shot of Williams with arms crossed over his white game jersey, a dark, night-like background and snow falling around him.

Being featured on the game’s cover is “like my childhood dream was coming true,” Williams said in a statement. “I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game.”

Williams grew up in the D.C. area and starred at Gonzaga College High School, where he won WTOP’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week honors for his epic, comeback performance in the 2018 WCAC title game.

Williams and the 2025 Bears became synonymous with late-game theatrics last season, staging more than a handful of comeback victories to go with some dramatic rallies that came up just short — including their season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“He had a spectacular season and the cover was dope, his kind of little (Michael Jordan) tribute,” Odunze said after the Bears practiced on Wednesday. “I know the Chicagoans are happy to see that one. It was kind of a throwback. It was pretty cool.”

Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson also liked the cover.

“It’s tough. I told him he has to sign mine,” Stevenson said. “Definitely proud of him for that. I’m honored to be on a team with someone who is on the Madden cover.”

In 17 regular-season games, Williams passed for a franchise-record 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season since being drafted first overall out of Southern California.

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