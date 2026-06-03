Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for NBA Finals Game 1

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA Finals start tonight between the Knicks and Spurs, and all new users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive 10 100% profit boost tokens for Game 1 tonight and more. Just click the link here, or anywhere else on this page, to get started.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 3rd, 2026

Offer Overview

It goes without saying that surviving the daily grind of the NBA playoffs requires smart bankroll management, which is exactly why we love the structure of this promotion. Only eligible for new Caesars customers, the exclusive “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” offer essentially lets you manufacture your own value in the betting markets.

To get started, you just need to risk a single dollar on the Knicks-Spurs series or any other eligible market. Once that first qualifying ticket settles, your account is credited with ten 100% profit tokens. You can deploy these across your next ten wagers, doubling your potential winnings as you hunt for longshots and navigate the rest of the NBA postseason.

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Moneyline Total New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) +158 Over 218.5 (-115) San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115) -190 Under 218.5 (-105)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 3, 2026.

Let’s look at the underlying value. Using your maximum $25 profit boost wager on the odds for the favored Spurs moneyline (-190) would typically net $13.16 in profit. Conversely, throwing a $25 bet on the underdog Knicks (+158) as a live longshot returns a $39.50 profit. If you prefer to play the spread, a $25 wager at standard -110 odds yields $22.73. Thanks to the Caesars promo code, the payout of whichever qualifying wager you choose is quite literally doubled.

We put a lot of stock in contextual metrics, and when analyzing the postseason stats, New York presents a wildly compelling case as a strong betting option. The Knicks enter this matchup boasting a dominant 19.5 Net Rating and a 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage, controlling the glass and dictating the pace at an elite level. While San Antonio has been formidable, they statistically trail the Knicks during this playoff run, logging an 11.7 Net Rating and a 52.7% Total Rebound Percentage. It does stand to reason that backing the superior rebounding team catching points offers tremendous value here.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer before tonight’s ET tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boosts:

Download the App: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device and begin the registration process. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit using one of Caesars’ supported, secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse the NBA markets—like tonight’s Knicks vs. Spurs matchup—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once you have completed these steps and placed your qualifying $1 wager, your account will be instantly credited with ten 100% profit boosts to use on your subsequent bets.