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Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.31 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $22.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $29.4 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $479.23, an increase of 87% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGO

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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