BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here and get one of the welcome offers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Overview

Before locking in your wagers for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, it is crucial to rewview this breakdown of the available offers:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 3rd Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Understanding the mechanics of a promotional offer is just as important as analyzing a player prop. For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the BetMGM promo code activates a conditional “bet $10, get $150” structure. After signing up, place a minimum $10 wager on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs. If that initial bet wins, your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets, effectively boosting your bankroll for future plays.

For new users residing outside of those four states, the welcome offer pivots to a $1,500 first-bet insurance policy. This allows you to make an opening wager with an inherent safety net. If your initial bet on New York or San Antonio loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500. This provides a clear mathematical advantage when taking a calculated risk on a moneyline or spread, protecting your initial investment.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code On Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -190 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Analyzing recent performance metrics reveals a compelling betting landscape. The data shows San Antonio is highly resilient against elite competition; they hold a 3-1 ATS record against top 10 scoring defenses over their last four games. Conversely, the New York Knicks enter Game 1 backed by a statistically dominant trend, boasting a 9-1 ATS record following a win over their last 10 games.

Under the hood, both teams are executing at an elite level. The New York Knicks generate a massive +19.5 Net Rating in the postseason—a metric indicating they outscore opponents by nearly 20 points per 100 possessions. This is anchored by a suffocating defense allowing just 100.6 points per game and a commanding 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage. San Antonio matches this intensity with a +11.7 Net Rating, securing 52.7% of available rebounds while holding opponents to 105 points per game. For totals bettors, context is key: while the over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last five overall matchups, it is a mere 1-5 in their last six games against top 10 scoring defenses, suggesting a heavier probability of a grinding, defensive battle.

Wednesday’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Finals command significant attention, sharp bettors can also leverage data to find value in MLB action. You can apply your BetMGM promo code to Wednesday’s baseball games, which feature several intriguing matchups across the league:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Registration Process

Capitalizing on these metrics begins with a proper account setup. Activating your BetMGM welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is a streamlined, step-by-step process: