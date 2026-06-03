BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesAs the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs prepare to tip off, new bettors can secure significant value by using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. The BetMGM new user bonus allows new players from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and their bet wins. Meanwhile, users from all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and receive it back in bonus bets if they lose here. Whether you are backing the Spurs at home or taking the Knicks on the road, this welcome offer provides a layer of security as you enter the NBA betting markets.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBABefore placing your wagers on the upcoming showdown between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, review the promotional offers available in your location. Below is a structural breakdown of the BetMGM welcome offers and their respective promo codes.
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet OfferWhen betting on the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, BetMGM provides two distinct welcome offers based on your geographic location. If you are a new user signing up from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you will claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. To qualify, register with the appropriate BetMGM bonus code and place a $10 moneyline wager or spread bet on the game. If your ticket cashes, BetMGM credits your account with an additional $150 in bonus bets. For sports fans located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows you to wager with added confidence. If your initial wager on this NBA matchup loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the maximum cap of $1,500.
Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio SpursThe New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Scheduled for June 3, 2026, at 07:30 PM CDT, this decisive Round 4 matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. With both squads successfully navigating the playoff bracket to reach the league’s biggest stage, this opening contest carries massive implications for early series momentum.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds & AnalysisFrom a betting perspective, the Knicks have consistently rewarded bettors after a victory, going 9-1 against the spread (ATS) following a win in their last 10 games. Head-to-head, New York holds a clear recent advantage, with the Spurs going 0-3 ATS against the Knicks over their last three meetings. Despite those historical struggles against New York, the Spurs have successfully elevated their play against elite defensive competition. San Antonio is 3-1 ATS against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four games, and 3-1 ATS against opponents with winning records in that same span. For totals bettors, the over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last five games, though it is worth noting the over has only cashed in one of New York’s last six contests when facing a top-10 scoring defense like San Antonio.
How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus CodeSecuring your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup requires a few standard registration steps. Follow these instructions to activate your preferred BetMGM promotion efficiently:
- Register a New Account: Navigate to the BetMGM mobile app or desktop site to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and confirm legal betting eligibility.
- Enter the Applicable Promo Code: During the sign-up process, input the specific bonus code tied to your state. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are betting from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). If you are registering from any other eligible state, enter bonus code TOP1500.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, access the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your initial wager on the Knicks, Spurs, or any other qualifying market to officially activate your promotional offer.