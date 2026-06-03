Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use this bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer and use a $10 bet on the NBA Finals to win $365 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action for Game 1.

The NBA Finals are tipping off in San Antonio on Wednesday night. The Spurs are favored entering this matchup, but the Knicks are coming into the Finals after a historically dominant run through the NBA Finals. Bet365 Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Finals: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, VA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Free Spins or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on the game. To be eligible for this promotion, your qualifying bet must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a -800 pick would not qualify.

Once your wager settles, the bonus bets are credited directly to your account balance. You will then have seven days to use these bonus funds to build your bankroll before they expire.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +160 -190 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

When analyzing the recent history between these two squads, bettors should note that the San Antonio Spurs are 0-3 against the spread against the New York Knicks over their last three matchups. Additionally, predicting a high-scoring affair might be risky; the over has hit in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six games when facing top-10 scoring defenses.

A look at the underlying team metrics reinforces the likelihood of a tightly contested, defensive battle. The New York Knicks enter the series with a stout defense that allows a mere 100.6 opponent points per game. The San Antonio Spurs are also playing elite two-way basketball, limiting opposing offenses to just 105.0 points per game.

Beyond the basketball court, bettors can also leverage their newly acquired bonus bets across other major sporting events. With ongoing action in both the NHL playoffs and the MLB regular season, there is no shortage of opportunities to find value on the ice or the diamond using your bet365 welcome offer.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus for the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account with bet365 by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks matchup.

Once your initial qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit the bonus bets to your account, ready to be used on future action.