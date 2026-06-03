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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 22 .621
New York 36 24 .600 1
Baltimore 29 32 .475
Toronto 29 32 .475
Boston 25 34 .424 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 27 .565
Chicago 32 29 .525
Minnesota 29 33 .468 6
Detroit 24 38 .387 11
Kansas City 23 38 .377 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 33 29 .532
Texas 30 31 .492
Athletics 29 31 .483 3
Houston 27 35 .435 6
Los Angeles 23 39 .371 10

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 41 20 .672
Philadelphia 31 29 .517
Washington 31 31 .500 10½
Miami 28 34 .452 13½
New York 26 35 .426 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 21 .638
Pittsburgh 33 28 .541
Chicago 32 29 .525
St. Louis 31 28 .525
Cincinnati 31 29 .517 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 39 22 .639
San Diego 32 27 .542 6
Arizona 32 28 .533
Colorado 24 38 .387 15½
San Francisco 23 38 .377 16

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 9

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Melton 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 4-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 7, Washington 3

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 16, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Miami 7, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 3

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Meyer 5-0) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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