Alec Burleson has 3 RBIs, Andre Pallante works 5 2/3 innings as Cardinals defeat Rangers 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson drove in three runs, Andre Pallante threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals improved to 26-3 when leading after seven innings and got back to .500 at home, while the Rangers saw their five-game win streak end.

Pallante (6-4) allowed three hits and struck out five. After reliever JoJo Romero gave up a two-run triple to Joc Pederson in the seventh, Ryne Stanek followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Riley O’Brien worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Burleson hit a two-out RBI single in the first inning. Josh Jung answered for Texas with a run-scoring single in the third.

The Cardinals had three straight hits to begin their half of the third, and Burleson drove in two with a double to right field that made it 3-1.

Thomas Saggese drove in a run in the fifth with his first career triple, and Nelson Velázquez brought one more home with a single in the sixth.

Texas’ MacKenzie Gore (4-5) worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out five.

Up next

The Rangers host Cleveland on Friday, with RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54 ERA) facing Guardians LHP Parker Messick (6-1, 2.21).

The Cardinals continue their homestand against Cincinnati starting on Friday. RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.25) starts opposite Reds RHP Brady Singer (2-5, 6.18).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb