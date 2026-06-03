A’ja Wilson’s 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks lead the Aces past the Sparks 79-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, Jackie Young added 16 points and nine assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray added 12 points and 11 assists for Las Vegas (6-3). Wilson moved into eighth on the WNBA career blocks list, passing Tammy Sutton-Brown with 555.

Rae Burrell scored a career-high 22 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (4-5). Burrell was 7 of 10 from the field for 17 points through three quarters, while her teammates combined to go 8 of 38 for 34 points.

Ogwumike took sole possession of fifth on the WNBA career rebounding list, passing Tamika Catchings with 3,315.

Las Vegas went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter to build a 57-42 lead, and Young made a floater in the lane with 5.6 seconds left in the frame for a 13-point advantage.

Burrell completed a three-point play with 2:48 remaining to pull Los Angeles within 71-64, but neither team scored again until the 1:40 mark on Wilson’s three-point play to regain a 10-point lead.

Kelsey Plum (ankle) missed her third straight game for Los Angeles.

Dearica Hamby went 0 for 7 from the field, her first game without a made field goal since July 9, 2023.

Up next

Las Vegas: Hosts Golden State on Saturday.

Los Angeles: Continues a three-game homestand on Friday against Dallas.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball