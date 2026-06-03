After Trump cut, Eastern Shore oyster hatchery survives another year

Last year, after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration unexpectedly pulled support for operations at Maryland’s Horn Point oyster hatchery, officials worried about its future. They thought they might have to lay off half their employees, which would substantially curtail output from a facility that has played a central role in a recent resurgence of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

Then last month, NOAA backfilled over $350,000 it had slashed from the hatchery budget, according to statements this week from U.S.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, which runs the hatchery.