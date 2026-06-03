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After Trump cut, Eastern Shore oyster hatchery survives another year

By Will Vitka

Last year, after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration unexpectedly pulled support for operations at Maryland’s Horn Point oyster hatchery, officials worried about its future. They thought they might have to lay off half their employees, which would substantially curtail output from a facility that has played a central role in a recent resurgence of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

But lab director Mike Sieracki said he was surprised to learn this spring that Maryland lawmakers had slipped $400,000 into the state budget bill for the hatchery.

Then last month, NOAA backfilled over $350,000 it had slashed from the hatchery budget, according to statements this week from U.S.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, which runs the hatchery.

Harriet Tubman Museum prepares for grand reopening with new, immersive experience

By Linh Bui
A reimagined Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center will utilize new technology to teach visitors about Tubman’s life and legacy. In May 2025, water from a broken pipe caused significant damage at the Cambridge, Maryland, museum, destroying parts of the exhibits. Linda Harris, director of events and programming at the museum, said they were processing the insurance claim when an anonymous donor stepped in to help.
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