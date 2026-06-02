Cole Young’s single in 10th gives streaking Mariners another walk-off win, 3-2 over Mets

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Young hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high seventh straight victory.

The walk-off win was Seattle’s third in four games as the Mariners (32-29) improved to a season-best three games over .500.

New York mustered only two hits and had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Mets dropped to 7-5 in extra-inning games, the most any major league team has played this season.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Young flared a single to left field off reliever A.J. Minter (0-1). That scored Randy Arozarena, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base and stole third as Patrick Wisdom struck out.

Gabe Speier (1-2) struck out two in a perfect inning, including Juan Soto leading off.

The Mariners and Mets traded home runs all evening. Shortly after New York opener Austin Warren exited, rookie Colt Emerson hit a solo shot off an elevated sweeper from Mets lefty Sean Manaea to give Seattle the first run of the game.

New York scored the next two. Jared Young led off the fifth with a homer against Emerson Hancock for the Mets’ first hit.

In the sixth, New York took the lead on Marcus Semien’s sixth home run. Semien has homered in back-to-back games after starting the season ice cold.

The Mets didn’t lead for long, though. Josh Naylor smacked his sixth homer in the seventh to tie it 2-all, though he didn’t stay in the game for long. Naylor experienced back spasms on the home run swing and was replaced at first base by Wisdom in the eighth.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.69 ERA) pitches Tuesday night. The Mets had not announced a scheduled starter but are expected to use an opener before turning to a bulk reliever as they did Monday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB