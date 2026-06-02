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Yext: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YEXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YEXT

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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