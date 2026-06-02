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Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $47.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Victoria’s Secret said it expects revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.13 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSCO

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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