theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for Knicks-Spurs, Stanley Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the NBA Finals by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and grabbing a $1,000 first bet reset. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you want to place a spread bet on this Knicks-Spurs matchup or even explore the daily slate of action across the NHL and MLB, this generous welcome offer provides an excellent safety net for your initial wager. New players on theSCore Bet will have tons of different options available.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2026

Eligible new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates can take advantage of this premier welcome offer. To get started, simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game, including the upcoming showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. If your initial bet happens to lose, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no opt-in required to claim this offer.

Additionally, you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any lesser amount and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. However, maximizing the full value of the promotion does require a $1,000 first bet.

Use theScore Bet Promo on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Moneyline: New York Knicks +155 / San Antonio Spurs -185

New York Knicks +155 / San Antonio Spurs -185 Spread: New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) / San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115)

New York Knicks +4.5 (-105) / San Antonio Spurs -4.5 (-115) Total: 217.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

(Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of June 2, 2026.)

When examining the statistical breakdown for this NBA Finals clash, the Knicks enter the matchup with a noticeable edge in scoring volume and efficiency. New York has been a highly effective scoring machine, averaging 119.9 points per game on an impressive 51.5% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, San Antonio scores 115.3 points per contest on 46.9% shooting. This disparity in scoring output and shooting precision indicates that the visiting Knicks could present tremendous value for bettors despite being the underdogs.

Beyond team outcomes, navigating the individual player prop market provides another thrilling way to wager on this Knicks-Spurs matchup. Using the $1,000 Bet Reset, new users can also direct their initial wager toward a specific player’s statistical performance. Below is a breakdown of the consensus over/under lines and odds for several key contributors:

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game is a quick and seamless process. To ensure you successfully lock in this exclusive welcome offer, follow these simple activation steps:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create a new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and the last four digits of your SSN, to verify your identity and confirm your location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, make sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Place Your First Wager: After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you choose to back the Knicks, side with the Spurs, or explore any other betting market on the platform, your first cash wager will be fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.