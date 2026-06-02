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Sports Betting Line

By WTOP Staff

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -141 Detroit +119
at BOSTON -137 Baltimore +115
at N.Y YANKEES -251 Cleveland +203
Chicago White Sox -122 at MINNESOTA +103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -149 San Diego +125
Miami -118 at WASHINGTON -101
at MILWAUKEE -211 San Francisco +174
LA Dodgers -121 at ARIZONA +101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -125 Kansas City +104
at ATLANTA -120 Toronto -100
Texas -111 at ST. LOUIS -108
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Athletics +105
Pittsburgh -114 at HOUSTON -105
at LA ANGELS -159 Colorado +134
at SEATTLE -149 N.Y Mets +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -155 Vegas +129

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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