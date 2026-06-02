Sports Betting Line

MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-141
|Detroit
|+119
|at BOSTON
|-137
|Baltimore
|+115
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-251
|Cleveland
|+203
|Chicago White Sox
|-122
|at MINNESOTA
|+103
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-149
|San Diego
|+125
|Miami
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|-101
|at MILWAUKEE
|-211
|San Francisco
|+174
|LA Dodgers
|-121
|at ARIZONA
|+101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-125
|Kansas City
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|Toronto
|-100
|Texas
|-111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|Athletics
|+105
|Pittsburgh
|-114
|at HOUSTON
|-105
|at LA ANGELS
|-159
|Colorado
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-149
|N.Y Mets
|+125
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-155
|Vegas
|+129
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar