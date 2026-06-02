Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Claims $50 MLB, Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent Splash promo code WTOP50 gives new users a $50 bonus alongside a 100% QuickPicks bonus for this week’s MLB action and the NBA Finals. Click here to sign up.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 For MLB, NBA Finals

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promotion Verified On June 2nd, 2026

Using the promo code WTOP50, new Splash customers can dive right into today’s MLB action and the NBA Finals with a mathematical advantage. By registering and making a minimum deposit of $20, you unlock a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost.

These bonus funds provide excellent leverage on compelling matchups, such as the marquee game at Chase Field where the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-21) look to improve their record against the host Arizona Diamondbacks (31-27).

Splash MLB Tuesday Markets

If you are analyzing tonight’s Dodgers-Diamondbacks matchup, the Splash welcome offer gives you the flexibility to target data-backed player projections. Here is a look at some of the top hit and strikeout props available for tonight’s featured game:

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer N/A O/U 3.5 Michael Soroka N/A O/U 4.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Ketel Marte O/U 1.5 N/A Corbin Carroll O/U 0.5 N/A Max Muncy O/U 0.5 N/A Will Smith O/U 0.5 N/A Geraldo Perdomo O/U 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to allocate your bonus funds, checking the underlying metrics provides a clear path to favorable outcomes.

In the pitching department, Eric Lauer draws a strikeout line of 3.5. Given his limited action this season—yielding a mere four total strikeouts across six innings of work—the data strongly points toward the under. Conversely, Michael Soroka’s line sits at 4.5 strikeouts. He carries a much larger sample size, recording 60 strikeouts in 61 innings for a solid 8.85 K/9 rate.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani’s hit projection is set at 1.5. While Ohtani is producing a stellar campaign with a .289 batting average (61 hits in 211 at-bats), projecting a multi-hit performance is a tall order. For the Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll’s hit projection of 0.5 offers a high-probability target. Carroll has been a reliable contact hitter, collecting 59 hits over 206 at-bats (.286 average).

Applying Splash Promo To NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals

The utility of the Splash welcome offer extends well beyond the baseball diamond. Analyzing possession metrics and defensive efficiency for the Knicks and Spurs in a high-stakes series opener often reveals valuable opportunities. Whether you are projecting rebound totals based on matchup-specific rebounding percentages or targeting scoring props influenced by defensive rotations, the bonus funds provide the exact flexibility needed to capitalize on these data-driven basketball insights. the same goes for looking into postseason metrics for the Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

Activate Your Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

To claim this exclusive offer, promo code WTOP50 is required during the sign-up process. Activating your welcome bonus is a straightforward procedure designed to get your funds ready for today’s slate:

Create and register a new account with Splash here. Make a minimum deposit of $20 or more using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. Apply promo code WTOP50 to ensure your account is credited with the offer.

Consequently, executing a first-time deposit of $50 represents the optimal strategy to maximize the $50 match value.

However, the promotion naturally scales to your preferred bankroll management. Depositing the $20 minimum will still net a corresponding $20 in matched bonus funds, alongside the full 100% QuickPicks boost, ensuring you have additional capital to back your analytical projections across the MLB slate or the NBA Finals.