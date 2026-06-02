Signet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.53 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $11 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIG