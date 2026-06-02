Robinson with Knicks for practice Tuesday, a day before Game 1 of NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New York center Mitchell Robinson had a wrap on his right hand during the open portion of the Knicks’ practice on Tuesday, as the team began wrapping up preparations for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger, something that happened outside of a game or practice. He was dribbling and shooting in the portion of the workout that was open to reporters.

He was listed as questionable to play on the injury report that was released Tuesday night, with the Knicks calling the injury a fractured right fifth metacarpal.

Robinson was not available during media day on Tuesday, which is consistent with some past instances of how the NBA has dealt with players coming off injuries going into the finals.

Robinson — who has played in 445 games with the Knicks, 105 games more than any other player on the current New York roster — has appeared in all but one of his team’s 14 playoff contests in this run to the finals.

He’s been stellar from the field in the playoffs (28 for 38, 74%), terrible from the foul line (13 for 43, 30%) and is listed as the bulkiest player on the team at 7-foot and 275 pounds, a smidge bigger than Karl-Anthony Towns.

And the Knicks will need big guys on the floor in this series for one obvious reason — the 7-foot-4 challenge that is Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who tends to attract waves of defenders.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life,” Robinson posted in a social media message last weekend, after news of his injury was revealed. “It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

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