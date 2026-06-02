Rhyne Howard scores 36 and Allisha Gray adds 26 in the Dream’s victory over the Sun

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 36 points with eight 3-pointers, Allisha Gray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 91-75 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win in the series.

Howard and Gray combined for 40 of Atlanta’s 50 points in the first half. Howard was 8 of 14 from the field, with five 3-pointers, for 22 points. Gray went 5 of 10, including three 3-pointers, for 18 points. The rest of the team combined to go 4 of 8.

Angel Reese made her first 3-pointer with the Dream to begin their 7-0 run to close the third quarter for a 68-65 lead. Atlanta scored the opening seven points of the fourth for a 10-point lead.

Howard’s seventh 3-pointer came with 3:26 left for an 80-69 lead and her eighth banked in for a 12-point advantage.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut (2-9). Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan each added 11 points, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 10.

MYSTICS 90, SKY 72

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 17 points, Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington beat Chicago.

Iriafen notched her fourth double-double of the season and 20th of her career. Austin also grabbed eight rebounds to help the Mystics outrebound Chicago 46-29.

Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points for Washington (4-4). Angela Dugalic, Lauren Betts and Alicia Florez Getino each scored eight points off the bench. Sonia Citron (left foot sprain) missed the first game of her WNBA career.

Sydney Taylor scored 15 points off the bench for Chicago (3-6), which lost its fifth straight game. Skylar Diggins added 14 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and five assists. Elizabeth Williams chipped in with 10 points.