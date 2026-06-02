Prince George’s County to crack down on illegal dumping

During a press conference Tuesday, Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy announced a new effort to combat illegal dumping in Maryland’s second-most populous county.

Before the press conference, a surveillance video was displayed, showing three individuals dumping trash near the intersection of Palmer Road and Tucker Road on April 25.

Assistance police Chief George Nichols said they were able to identify two of the three individuals in the video and have brought charges against them. The third is still at large, according to Chief Nichols, and he asked for the public’s assistance in locating the man.

Braveboy used the incident to highlight ongoing concerns about illegally discarded trash in communities across the county.

“The roadways and public spaces of Prince George’s County should lead to opportunity, not be aligned with illegal debris,” Braveboy said. “They should reflect the pride we have in our communities, not the neglect of those who refuse to respect our roads or us as residents.”

Braveboy added that illegal dumping can bring criminal activity, lower property values and additional cost burdens to taxpayers.

The initiative, according to leaders, is aimed at improving the quality of life in the county and to hold violators accountable.

Chief Nichols encouraged residents to call 911 if they witness illegal dumping, calling it a “crime in progress.” He also said that Prince George’s County Crime Solvers will now pay $250 for information leading to an arrest and conviction, adding that illegal dumping is a serious issue in the eyes of the law.

“From small minor household items, you can receive a monetary fine of $1,500 to large commercial items up to $30,000 and imprisonment,” said Nichols.

“To anyone who believes they can trash our communities,” said Braveboy, addressing potential violators, “We will find you, we will charge you and we will work with the state’s attorney’s office to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”