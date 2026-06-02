Phoenix takes on Seattle, looks to stop 6-game slide

Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-7, 0-2 Western Conference)
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury enters the matchup with Seattle Storm after losing six games in a row.
Seattle went 23-21 overall and 12-12 in Western Conference play last season. The Storm gave up 80.1 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.
Phoenix went 27-17 overall and 13-11 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 34.3 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Storm: Dominique Malonga: out (concussion), Taina Mair: out (coach decision), Taylor Thierry: out (coach decision), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).
Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.