PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.3 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $179 million.

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