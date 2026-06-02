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Oddity Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $197.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODD

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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