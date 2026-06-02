NCAA men’s golf championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):

SEMIFINALS

UCLA (7) def. Arizona (6), 3½-1½

Josh Kim, UCLA, def. Taishi Moto, Arizona, 1 up.

Tyler Loree, UCLA, def. Tianyi Xiong, Arizona, 3 and 2.

Zach Pollo, Arizona, all square through 17 holes with Baylor Larrabee, UCLA.

Alex Papayoanou, UCLA, dev. William Wistrand, Arizona, 2 and 1.

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, dev. Kyle An, UCLA, 3 and 2.

Auburn (1) def. Oklahoma State (5), 5-0

Logan Reilly, Auburn, def. Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, 7 and 5.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, 1 up through 17 holes over Preston Stout, Oklahoma State.

Jake Albert, Auburn, def. Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State, 1 up.

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, def. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, 4 and 3.

Cayden Pope, Auburn, def. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

QUARTERFINALS

Arizona (6) def. Vanderbilt (3), 3-2

Taishi Moto, Arizona, def. Chase Nevins, Vanderbilt, 4 and 3.

Tianyi Xiong, Arizona, def. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.

Will Hartman, Vanderbilt, def. Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, 6 and 5.

Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt, def. William Wistrand, Arizona, 4 and 3.

Zach Pollo, Arizona, def. Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, 20 holes.

UCLA (7) def. Texas (2), 3-2

Alex Papayoanou, UCLA, def. Daniel Bennett, Texas, 1 up.

Tommy Morrison, Texas, def. Josh Kim, UCLA, 3 and 2.

Baylor Larrabee, UCLA, def. Christiaan Maas, Texas, 1 up.

Luke Potter, Texas, def. Tyler Loree, UCLA, 4 and 3.

Kyle An, UCLA, def. Matt Comegys, Texas, 1 up.

Oklahoma State (5) def. Florida (4), 3-2

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, def. Luke Poulter, Florida, 6 and 4.

Zack Swanwick, Florida, def. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, 19 holes.

Parker Sands, Florida, def. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, def. Matthew Kress, Florida, 1 up.

Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State, def. Jack Turner, Florida, 2 and 1.

Auburn (1) def. Stanford (8), 3½-1½

Nathan Wang, Stanford, def. Jackson Koivun, Auburn, 2 up.

Logan Reilly, Auburn, def. Dean Greyserman, Stanford, 2 and 1.

Jake Albert, Auburn, def. Ethan Gao, Stanford, 6 and 5.

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, def. Jay Leng, Stanford, 3 and 2.

Edan Cui, Stanford, all square through 15 holes with Cayden Pope, Auburn.

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