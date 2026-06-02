NBA Finals Betting Promos: Get the Top Offers for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can raise the stakes on the action with these NBA Finals betting promos. Sign up and start reaping the rewards ahead of Game 1.

New players can start locking in bonuses with DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and the best sportsbooks. Start making picks and winning bonuses on the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

The San Antonio Spurs are favored in the NBA Finals, but we know anything can happen when these two teams step on the floor. The New York Knicks just completed the most dominant run through the Eastern Conference in NBA history. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these NBA Finals betting promos.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet







Set up a new account with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 or TOP150 this week. New players can secure a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). This is a great way to hit the ground running.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $200 in Bonuses







New players can go all in on the NBA Finals with bet365 Sportsbook. Start with a $10 bet on the NBA or any other game this week. That is all it takes to secure a $200 bonus. The outcome of the original wager won’t have an impact on this bonus.

Sign Up With DraftKings Sportsbook, Win $200 Bonus







Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and secure a $200 bonus instantly. New players can create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook







Basketball fans can secure a 30-1 odds boost with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on Knicks-Spurs. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $150 in bonuses.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet Reset







Take advantage of theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a $1,000 bet reset. New players can place a cash wager on the NBA Finals or any other game this week. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW will have a chance to double their winnings. Set up a new account and start with a $1 bet on the NBA or any other sport. That will be enough to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity for players to double their winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Offers 10 $100 Bet Matches







Go all in on the NBA Finals by signing up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook offer. New players can qualify for 10 $100 bet matches with this new offer. This is perfect timing with the NBA Finals tipping off on Wednesday. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB or any other sport this week.