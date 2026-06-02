Surviving son addresses vigil after 6 members of Iowa family are killed in domestic violence case

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Community members gathered at a football field in Iowa on Tuesday evening to honor a mother and five siblings killed in a case of domestic violence a day earlier.

Speaking before a podium festooned with flowers as the sun dipped in the sky, Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies identified those killed as Lisa McFarland, 51; Dakota Whitlow, 32; Austin Harris, 29; Ryle McFarland, 20; Mark McFarland, 16; and Ryan McFarland Jr., 13.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

___

Johnathan McFarland addressed the vigil, describing how he would miss his mother, sister and brothers — as well as his father, who police say committed the killings before taking his own life when confronted by officers.

“This might hurt some people for me to say,” he said. “No matter what is being told to me, I will always love and miss my dad.”

Whitlow’s fiancee, Audrey Perdue, also spoke, telling the crowd he was a talented metal worker and like the other victims has talents and potential they were unable to fulfill.

“My heart is broken as I grieve for the loss of my fiance and the life that we had planned together,” she said. “My heart breaks for everyone left behind to grieve these immeasurable losses.”

Police found four of the shooting victims at a Muscatine home. The city of about 24,000 people is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cedar Rapids.

Officers later found McFarland on a trail in the city, and he killed himself while police were talking to him, Kies has said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city. One man was found in his home and the other was discovered dead inside a business.

Police have confirmed that McFarland had a criminal record, but haven’t shared any details.

The Iowa killings were the sixth family mass killing so far this year, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University who manages a database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern. A seventh near Buffalo, NY, was added Monday as well.

Mass killings are defined as incidents in which four or more people are killed in a 24-hour period, not including the killer. There have been a total of 13 mass killings so far this year.