How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/2/2026

The U.S. stock market added to its records as winners of the artificial-intelligence boom keep driving higher.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday, edging past the previous all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.1%.
Marvell Technology leaped to its biggest gain on record after Nvidia’s CEO suggested it could be the next company to be worth $1 trillion. But Alphabet weighed on the market after the parent company of Google said it’s raising $80 billion to help pay for its AI investments. Oil prices rose.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 9.82 points, or 0.1%, to 7,609.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.91 points, or 0.4%, to 51,307.79.
The Nasdaq composite rose 7.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,093.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.20 points, or 0.9% to 2,931.96.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 29.72 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 275.33 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 121.28 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 12.63 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 764.28 points, or 11.2%.
The Dow is up 3,244.50 points, or 6.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,851.91 points, or 16.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 450.06 points, or 18.1%.