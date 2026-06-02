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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/2/2026

By WTOP Staff

The U.S. stock market added to its records as winners of the artificial-intelligence boom keep driving higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday, edging past the previous all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.1%.

Marvell Technology leaped to its biggest gain on record after Nvidia’s CEO suggested it could be the next company to be worth $1 trillion. But Alphabet weighed on the market after the parent company of Google said it’s raising $80 billion to help pay for its AI investments. Oil prices rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.82 points, or 0.1%, to 7,609.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.91 points, or 0.4%, to 51,307.79.

The Nasdaq composite rose 7.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,093.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.20 points, or 0.9% to 2,931.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 275.33 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 121.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.63 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 764.28 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 3,244.50 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,851.91 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 450.06 points, or 18.1%.

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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